“We are delighted to join hands with the largest bank in the country, the State Bank of India, to offer unique, seamless financing schemes for the Tata Ace EV customers. The MoU has further strengthened our aim to make Tata Ace EV more accessible to customers. We are confident that our collaboration will fast-track our efforts towards sustainable mobility and support the nation’s net-zero aspirations," Tata Motors' Vice President (for Sales & Marketing, Commercial Vehicle Business) Rajesh Kaul said while commenting on the deal.