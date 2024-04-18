Tata Motors to invest $1 billion in new plant for Jaguar Land Rover luxury cars in Tamil Nadu: Report
Tata Motors, the renowned Indian automotive giant, is set to expand its manufacturing prowess with a planned $1 billion investment in a new plant in Tamil Nadu, southern India. Sources privy to the company's plans revealed that the facility will focus on producing luxury cars under the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) marque, reported Reuters.