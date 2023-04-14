Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger vehicles for second time in 2023. Here’s why

Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger vehicles for second time in 2023. Here’s why2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 01:23 PM IST
. The price hike is set to take effect from May 1, as per the automaker's recent press release. This marks the second time in 2023 that Tata Motors has raised prices, with the earlier increase being 1.2 percent in January.
Tata Motors has announced its decision to increase the prices of its passenger vehicles, citing rising input costs and regulatory changes that have made car production more expensive. This marks the second time in 2023 that the Indian automaker has implemented such a price hike.
