Tata Motors to raise prices of passenger vehicles for second time in 2023. Here’s why

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), auto sales growth in India is projected to slow down to a low single-digit percentage in the current fiscal year. The slowdown is expected to be caused primarily by factors such as inflation, recent price hikes by automakers, and regulatory changes. This prediction comes in contrast to the high sales figures that were achieved in the previous fiscal year, which were buoyed by strong demand for larger SUVs like Tata Motors' Nexon and Punch models.