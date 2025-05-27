Tata Motors’ headcount, senior pay squeezed as sales dip in FY25
SummaryTata Motors experienced a 3% workforce decline in FY25, marking its first drop since 2019-20. Salary hikes for executives fell sharply from 15% to 3% amid decreased sales and revenues, raising concerns about the overall auto sector's performance.
New Delhi: For the first time in five years, automotive manufacturer Tata Motors saw its workforce shrink in a fiscal year, when its employee base fell 3% in FY25 compared to the previous fiscal.
