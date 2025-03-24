Companies
Can Flash breathe ‘Neu’ life into the Tata group’s superapp dreams?
Samiksha Goel 10 min read 24 Mar 2025, 06:28 PM IST
Summary
- Tata Digital’s Neu app has failed to live up to its promise. Three years on, the company is banking on quick commerce to revive the superapp, taking on Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. We dissect how the company aims to do that and loosen the oligopoly’s stranglehold over the market.
Bengaluru: It may have been an isolated incident, but Amogh Venkatanarayan remembers it vividly. Venkatanarayan, a Hyderabad-based engineer, has been using Tata Neu to buy groceries from BigBasket and flight tickets on AirAsia India, Tata’s budget airline. Last December, as he routinely explored the app, he saw the option of getting delivery in 10 minutes through Flash, a new service. He decided to try it out.
