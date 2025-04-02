Companies
Investors look for an exit route from Resurgent Power
Summary
- While Tata Power owns 26% of the Singapore-based company with assets worth $2.5 billion, the rest is owned by ICICI Venture, Kuwait Investment Authority, and Oman Investment Authority
New Delhi: ICICI Venture and foreign investors who jointly own nearly three-fourths of Resurgent Power Ventures are planning to sell their stakes in the Tata Power-backed platform, two people aware of the development said.
