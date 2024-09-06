Tata Power share are down by -0.32%, Nifty down by -0.87%

Tata Power Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Power opened at ₹ 420.55 and closed at ₹ 419.10. The stock reached a high of ₹ 421.25 and a low of ₹ 414.65 during the day.

At 06 Sep 11:06 today, Tata Power shares are trading at price ₹419.1, -0.32% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81398.72, down by -0.98%. The stock has hit a high of ₹421.25 and a low of ₹414.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 429.94 10 426.53 20 422.73 50 430.80 100 433.92 300 391.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹423.38, ₹426.12, & ₹428.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹418.53, ₹416.42, & ₹413.68.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Power was 22.55% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 12.09% .The current P/E of the stock is at 36.48 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.14% with a target price of ₹405.92631579.

The company has a 46.86% promoter holding, 7.90% MF holding, & 9.50% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 9.61% in march to 7.90% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 9.44% in march to 9.50% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}