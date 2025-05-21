This Tata company built its reputation on mega projects. It’s now going small.
SummaryAfter recording profits in 2020-21, Tata Projects encountered losses due to project delays and cost overruns. The company is now shifting focus to shorter-duration projects, expecting to restore profitability and enhance revenue growth by FY26.
New Delhi: Tata Projects, the Tata Group’s engineering and construction arm, built itself a reputation with high-profile projects including India’s new Parliament building, the Mumbai trans harbour link, and the upcoming Noida airport. But it burnt its fingers over project delays and cost overruns and is now convinced it should focus on shorter-duration projects to return to profitability.
In 2024-25, Tata Projects swung to a consolidated net loss of ₹696.57 crore from a consolidated net profit of ₹81.97 crore in FY24, while revenue declined 1.63% to ₹17,470.59 crore. In FY26, however, the company expects to be back in the black with double-digit revenue growth with work on its large projects almost over.
“The game for Tata Projects would now be short-duration and fast-track projects that could be executed in a 12-24 month period," said Vinayak Pai, managing director and chief executive of Tata Projects, in an exclusive interview to Mint.