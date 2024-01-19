Tata retains IPL title sponsor rights for 5 years for ₹2,500 crore
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which is the organiser for the event, had invited bids in December to seek title sponsors for the event
New Delhi & Mumbai: The Tata Group has exercised its ‘right to match’ to retain the title rights of the Indian Premier League for the next five seasons. The 2024-28 season rights will cost the salt-to-software conglomerate ₹2,500 crore, or ₹500 crore per year, two persons close to the development told Mint.