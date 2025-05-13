Accenture and Infosys have beaten TCS. What is N. Chandrasekaran planning?

“TCS managed the 2008-09 recession quite well and gained better market share after the recession compared with peers such as Infosys. We believe relative resiliency versus peers is lower in the current environment. TCS has not been able to outperform Tier 1 peers on revenue growth in the past couple of years, despite the demand environment being more conducive to cost take-outs, TCS’ area of strength. Performance in developed markets in FY2025 has been disappointing. Revenue declined 0.2% in developed markets, significantly lower than our estimates for Infosys and HCLT, indicating market share losses for TCS," Kotak further noted.