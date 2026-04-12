Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s (TCS) shareholder payouts to its parent Tata Sons have shown a fluctuating but broadly downward trend in recent years, potentially constraining the holding company’s ability to fund its capital-intensive businesses.
TCS payouts to Tata Sons fall as acquisitions, AI push weigh on cash flows
SummaryIts latest payout of ₹28,292.1 crore in the financial year ended March 2026 was lower than the previous year’s ₹32,184.2 crore, marking the third decline in total shareholder returns over the past six years, and the fourth such fall since the company went public in 2004.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s (TCS) shareholder payouts to its parent Tata Sons have shown a fluctuating but broadly downward trend in recent years, potentially constraining the holding company’s ability to fund its capital-intensive businesses.
About the Authors
Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.
Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.
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