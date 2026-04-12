TCS payouts to Tata Sons fall as acquisitions, AI push weigh on cash flows

Jas BardiaVarun Sood
4 min read12 Apr 2026, 12:09 PM IST
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Shares of TCS closed 2.45% lower on the BSE on Friday, a day after the company reported its first annual revenue decline in dollar terms since listing.(Pixabay)
Summary
Its latest payout of 28,292.1 crore in the financial year ended March 2026 was lower than the previous year’s 32,184.2 crore, marking the third decline in total shareholder returns  over the past six years, and the fourth such fall since the company went public in 2004.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd’s (TCS) shareholder payouts to its parent Tata Sons have shown a fluctuating but broadly downward trend in recent years, potentially constraining the holding company’s ability to fund its capital-intensive businesses.

The lower shareholder payouts come as TCS’s acquisitions and its entry into the data centre business last year weighed on cash flows, and may come under further pressure as the company continues to explore acquisition opportunities.

Its latest payout of 28,292.1 crore in the financial year ended March 2026 (FY26) was lower than the previous year’s 32,184.2 crore, marking the third decline in total shareholder returns - comprising dividends and buybacks - over the past six years, and the fourth such fall since the company went public in 2004.

This 12.1% fall in total payouts in FY26 follows a 3.87% decline in FY24. At least twice before—in 2021 and 2016—Tata Sons’ income from TCS dropped over the previous year.

Also Read | AI, slow spending hit TCS

As India’s largest IT services company continues to explore acquisition opportunities, analysts are questioning whether Tata Sons can continue to rely on cash from its crown jewel, TCS, which accounted for 83% of Tata Sons’ 38,835 crore revenue in the year ended March 2025 (FY25).

Shares of TCS closed 2.45% lower at 2,524.35 apiece on the BSE on Friday, a day after the company reported its first annual revenue decline in dollar terms since listing.

TCS’s lower payouts to its parent come at a time when Tata Sons, under chairman N. Chandrasekaran, is investing heavily in four cash-guzzling businesses including e-commerce (Tata Digital), aviation (Air India), battery manufacturing (Agratas) and semiconductor manufacturing (Tata Electronics). Tata Sons has poured over $11 billion into these four businesses, according to a Mint review of the financials of the four privately-held companies.

A fall in TCS’s payout to shareholders in FY26 was due to the company spending 6,770 crore on two acquisitions - 6,386 crore on Salesforce consulting firm Coastal Cloud in December and 612 crore on ListEngage, another Salesforce marketing firm, in October last year.

These acquisitions led to a 7.5% decline in TCS’s free cash flow to 42,983 crore in FY26.

Also Read | TCS’ new challenge: Retaining senior talent amid exodus

“TCS’s foray into data centres makes this business relatively more asset-heavy than in the past, and this will be a drag on free cash flow generation,” said Pramod Gubbi, founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, a Mumbai-based portfolio management service firm. “With its operating cash flow growth being challenged by AI-driven deflationary forces, there doesn’t seem to be an offset to this drag, putting pressure on cash returns.”

In October last year, TCS announced its largest AI pivot after its management said it would invest $6.5 billion over six years to build 1 GW (gigawatt) of data centre capacity.

A second analyst voiced similar concerns, adding that dividends last year contributed to the higher shareholder payout.

“Going forward, TCS might give lesser shareholder payouts to parent Tata Sons if it continues to invest in data centres, ecosystem partnerships, and AI-related ventures like labs and dedicated AI centres for clients,” said Karan Uppal, lead IT analyst at PhillipCapital.

For now, the company’s management said that it would continue to acquire companies.

“Our focus will be to ensure growth and profitability, so we will not be shying away from making the right investments for ensuring strategic growth,” said Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer of TCS, during the company’s post-earnings analyst meet on Thursday.

He added that the company “will continue our focus on the build, acquire and partner framework, and investments around that would be part of it (focus on growth and margins).”

Since going public in 2004, TCS has seen its parent and public shareholders earn higher year-over-year returns. The two other aberrations before FY24 were in FY16, when TCS returned 9,479 crore to shareholders after giving them 17,020.46 crore the previous financial year. This included a special dividend of 2,630 crore in FY15 to commemorate 10 years since TCS went public.

In 2021, TCS handed 30,576 crore in shareholder payouts, down from 37,634 crore in 2020.

TCS’s lower shareholder payouts come in a challenging environment where its revenue slipped 0.5% to $30 billion in FY26, marking its first annual decline in dollar terms since going public.

“TCS revenue was up 0.8% in organic QoQ cc terms, largely registering an uneventful quarter. While deal wins remained strong, this marked an end to a poor FY26 – TCS revenue declined 2.4% YoY CC (international business in FY26 grew only ~0.5% YoY CC), underperforming all large-caps,” Gautam Duggad, head of research (institutional equities) at Motilal Oswal Financial Services wrote in a note dated 10 April.

Also Read | Why TCS’s recipe for revenue revival is not inspiring confidence

“The only way to increase or maintain the shareholder payouts is if there is a dramatic increase in operating cash flow, which looks tough at the moment because of AI curbing non-essential tech spending,” added Gubbi.

Tata Sons has earned 1.4 trillion in dividends and share buybacks from TCS since FY21. It earned an additional 9,362.3 crore when it sold a 0.65% stake in TCS in March 2024, bringing total proceeds to 1.49 trillion ($16 billion) over five years.

This inflow of cash from TCS helped Tata Sons pay off over 20,000 crore in debt, enabling the Tata Group holding company to start and run new businesses and utilise some of the money in its other listed companies.

Tata Sons owns shares in over two dozen listed companies, including TCS, Tata Motors Ltd, and Tata Steel Ltd, which cumulatively earned over $180 billion in revenue in FY25.

Tata Sons is owned 65.9% by Tata Trusts, 12.87% by half a dozen Tata Group companies, and 18.4% by the Mistry family (of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group).

About the Authors

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) services sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

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