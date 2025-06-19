Tata Sons chair Chandrasekaran skips TCS AGM following AI crash crisis
This is the first time in 18 years that Chandrasekaran has missed TCS's shareholder meeting since he was inducted into the board in 2007. He served as the CEO of TCS from 2009 to 2017, when he was picked to take over as the chair of Tata Sons.
Natarajan Chandrasekaran skipped Tata Consultancy Services' annual general meeting on Thursday after being absent from Tata Consumer Products Ltd's shareholder meeting a day before, as the Tata Sons chairman battles a crisis following a deadly Air India plane crash last week.