Tata Sons chair Chandrasekaran skips TCS AGM following AI crash crisis

“I am writing to formally inform you of my decision to step down from my position as a director and chairman of the Board of Directors of Tata Chemicals Limited w.e.f. 29th May, 2025. After careful evaluation of my current and future commitments, I have decided to step down from the Board. It has been a privilege to chair the Tata Chemicals board and I sincerely appreciate the support and collaboration during my tenure." said Chandrasekaran as part of the company’s exchange filing to the NSE on 28 May.