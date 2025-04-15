Tata Sons exec's kin own firm once listed as group company

According to Divinion's filings with the ministry of corporate affairs, Mukhopadhyay's daughter Shreemoyee and mother Paromita owned 50% each of the company when it was founded. In FY24, Shreenandini, Suprakash's youngest daughter, joined as a shareholder. Paromita, Shreemoyee and Shreenandini owned 100% of Divinion at the end of March 2024. Shreemoyee resigned as chief executive officer in June 2023 and director in March 2024. According to the latest share ownership information, Paromita, jointly with her two daughters, owned 33.34%, while each of the sisters, jointly with the other sister and mother, owned 33.3% each.