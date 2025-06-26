Tata Sons holds first board meeting after Air India plane crash – Check details

Tata Sons convened its first board meeting on Thursday following the Air India flight AI-171 crash in Ahmedabad, which claimed the lives of 241 passengers and crew members.

The Tata Sons meeting, attended by the nine-member board that oversees the operations of over 100 companies within the vast Tata conglomerate, saw chairman N Chandrasekaran provide a detailed update on the relief efforts and ongoing support for the victims’ families.

People in the know of the proceedings revealed to PTI that Chandrasekaran apprised the board of the immediate steps taken by the Tata group since the Air India plane crash, which occurred on 12 June shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick.

The Boeing Dreamliner disaster claimed the lives of at least 270 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, with only one survivor. The board collectively expressed their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased during the meeting.

Tata Sons emphasised its commitment to working closely with its majority shareholder, Tata Trusts, to extend and strengthen relief measures for those affected by the calamity.

The Tata group has announced a compensation package of ₹1 crore (approximately £100,000) to be provided to the next of kin of every victim. This gesture underscores the conglomerate’s resolve to offer tangible support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

In addition to overseeing the group’s broader response, Chandrasekaran has reportedly assumed direct control of Air India’s day-to-day operations to ensure focused management during this critical period.

Tata Sons, Singapore Airlines invest ₹ 9,558 crore in Air India in 2024-25 Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines invested ₹9,558 crore in loss-making Air India in 2024-25, with the promoters pumping in ₹4,306 crore alone in March this year, PTI reported.

The airline, being piloted by Tatas since January 2022, has embarked on an ambitious five-year transformation plan. In November 2024, Vistara -- a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines -- was merged with Air India, following which the Singaporean carrier acquired a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India.