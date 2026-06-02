Tata Sons marks down the valuation of Tata Neu’s parent during latest cash infusion

Mumbai: Tata Sons infused capital into Tata Digital at a lower valuation in April, for the first time marking down its value, at a time when its cash burn and weak consumer acceptance have attracted scrutiny from the trusts controlling the Tata Group.
Tata Sons infused just under ₹3,000 crore in Tata Digital at a valuation of $10.3 billion, which is 5.5% lower than the valuation at which the company last received capital in February 2025. Back then, Tata Sons had infused just under ₹4,000 crore in the privately owned company.
The markdown comes at a time when Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata has sought a clear roadmap from Tata Sons chair N. Chandrasekaran on the group’s new businesses, including Tata Digital and Air India, which are haemorrhaging cash.