Divisions aside, Tata Trusts keen to keep Tata Sons private
Varun Sood , Satish John 4 min read 13 Oct 2025, 05:45 am IST
However, Tata Trusts is still open to giving an exit to the SP Group over a mutually agreeable period, provided its own interests are maintained. Here's what explains Tata Trusts discomfort with a listed Tata Sons.
Tata Trusts remains committed to its decision to keep Tata Sons private, two Tata executives told Mint, hours after the Shapoorji Pallonji Group issued a public statement seeking a public share sale of the Tata Group holding company.
