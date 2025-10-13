Divisions aside, Tata Trusts keen to keep Tata Sons private

“The issue here is that SP Group is demanding that Tata Sons go public so that it can get money to tide over its own debt problems. Now, if SP Group has given an undertaking to the Tatas that they have the right to buy its stake and if this has been upheld by the Supreme Court judgement in 2021 in the case of Cyrus Mistry Versus Tata Group, then what is the merit in making this demand?" said senior Supreme Court lawyer H.P. Ranina.