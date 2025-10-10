SP Group invokes Jamsetji Tata, says Tata Sons IPO is a moral imperative
Summary
The SP Group stands to gain significantly from a listing of Tata Sons. The group is estimated to have a total debt of ₹55,000-60,000 crore.
The Shapoorji Pallonji Group, one of the largest shareholders of Tata Sons, on Friday called for a public listing of the company, making a rare public statement that referred to the relationship between the two storied business houses.
