SP Group invokes Jamsetji Tata, says Tata Sons IPO is a moral imperative

RBI deadline

The SP Group’s comments come after Tata Sons missed the Reserve Bank of India's 30 September deadline to get listed. The RBI had mandated the listing as part of its scale-based regulatory framework introduced in October 2022. The framework categorized non-banking financial companies (NBFC) into four layers—base layer, middle layer, upper layer, and top layer—based on size, activity, and perceived risk. Under this framework, Tata Sons was classified as an upper layer non-banking financial company (NBFC-UL) due to its significant borrowings and its heavy investments in group companies.