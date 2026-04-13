The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest proposal to classify non-banks with assets over ₹1 trillion in the upper layer could leave little wiggle room for Tata Sons, save for the benevolence of the central bank. The holding firm of the eponymous group has been in the category in recent years, a classification that entails tighter regulatory oversight and a mandatory listing requirement.
Tata Sons' exit door from upper layer NBFC list narrows
SummaryNew norms, currently a draft circular, take away a part of RBI’s discretion to decid who gets to be on the list. The defining criteria for a non-bank to enter the club is if it has assets of ₹1 trillion or more. Tata Sons had total assets of ₹1.75 trillion on a standalone basis as on 31 March 2025.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest proposal to classify non-banks with assets over ₹1 trillion in the upper layer could leave little wiggle room for Tata Sons, save for the benevolence of the central bank. The holding firm of the eponymous group has been in the category in recent years, a classification that entails tighter regulatory oversight and a mandatory listing requirement.
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Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.
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