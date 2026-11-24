Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran has started reviewing businesses that came under scrutiny after Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata raised concerns over their mounting losses. The review began with Air India, with the group's upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facility in Dholera expected to be the next focus.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that Chandrasekaran is seeking to turn around businesses whose financial performance had come under the spotlight earlier this year. In February, Noel Tata reportedly raised concerns at a Tata Sons board meeting over losses at Air India, Tata Digital and Tata Electronics.

The three businesses together reported losses of nearly ₹28,823 crore in FY26, with Air India accounting for the largest share. The companies presented their business plans to the Tata Sons board in May, alongside battery maker Agratas and telecom equipment manufacturer Tejas Networks.

Air India is first business under review Air India was the first business to undergo a review, with Chandrasekaran and Noel Tata visiting the airline's headquarters in Gurugram. The airline reported a net loss of ₹22,238 crore in FY26, more than double the ₹10,859 crore loss recorded in the previous financial year.

The review comes as the airline continues to work on its operational and financial turnaround following its acquisition by the Tata Group in January 2022. The airline has been grappling with high costs and operational challenges even as it works on fleet expansion, integration and improving its services.

Chandrasekaran has described Air India's turnaround as a five-to-10-year journey in Tata Sons' FY26 annual report, underlining the time required to stabilise the business and improve its financial performance.

Dholera semiconductor plant next for review The next review is expected to focus on Tata Electronics' semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The facility is among the Tata Group's major investments in semiconductor manufacturing and remains under construction. The government had earlier targeted December 2026 for the production of its first chip.

The Dholera project is a significant part of the group's ambitions to establish a domestic semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem. Tata Electronics is also involved in semiconductor assembly and testing operations and electronics manufacturing.

While the semiconductor fab is yet to begin production, Tata Electronics' operating performance has shown improvement.

Tata Sons board to assess turnaround plans The reviews are expected to feed into a broader assessment of the five businesses whose plans were presented to the board earlier this year. The objective is to examine their progress, financial performance and plans to address losses.

However, the turnaround is expected to take time. Tata Sons has indicated that its newer businesses require a longer investment horizon, particularly those involving large-scale manufacturing and infrastructure projects.