Tata Sons concludes probe into a top executive. Here’s the verdict

"Prima facie, there are lapses on Mr Mukhopadhyay's part in making adequate and timely disclosure to the competent authority in Tata Sons about (a) his involvement and relationship with the activities of Divinion, (b) him making, or facilitating, solicitations of any kind from former employees of Tata companies (particularly where he held a position of authority and influence)or from any external advisors or professionals working for Tata Sons with whom he would have had other official engagements and interactions due to his role in the company, and (c) any transactions between Divinion and any Tata group entity of which he is a director/Trustee (e.g. the CSR (corporate social responsibility) grant from Tata Investment to the Divinion Trust or opening of the Tata STRIVE centre within the premises of Divinion Trust)," concluded the three-member committee.