Tata Steel gets Dutch backing for €2 billion green transition
Summary
Tata Steel Netherlands has secured €2 billion in funding from the Dutch government to transition to low-carbon steel production. This follows a £500 million grant from the UK for a similar project, as the company aims to reduce carbon emissions significantly at its IJmuiden plant.
Tata Steel Netherlands (TSN) has secured up to €2 billion in funding support from the Dutch government, marking a major step in the steelmaker’s plan to transition operations towards low-carbon and sustainable steel production.
