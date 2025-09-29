Tata Steel gets Dutch backing for €2 billion green transition

“There are a lot of issues to resolve and work to be done before us," said T.V. Narendran, chief executive officer of Tata Steel. “We would like to thank Minister Hermans, her colleagues in the Cabinet and the team from the Netherlands Government and from the province of North-Holland who have engaged constructively and painstakingly with us over the last 2 years to complete this first step in our journey towards creating a sustainable long-term future for Tata Steel Nederland," Narendran said in a company statement late Monday.