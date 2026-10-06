Netherlands wants Tata Steel to stay, but demands cleaner steelmaking

The Netherlands wants to retain steelmaking within its borders, but Tata Steel’s operations must become cleaner, a spokesperson for the Dutch Minister of Climate and Green Growth said in an email in response to Mint’s queries.
Tata Steel’s transition to a greener future remained important for the Netherlands, said Femmy Barends, the spokesperson cited above.
A domestic steel industry was important not only for the Dutch economy but also for reducing the nation’s dependence on other countries. However, it must become cleaner and its impact on health and the environment "must be improved", she said.