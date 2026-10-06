Netherlands wants Tata Steel to stay, but demands cleaner steelmaking

MUMBAI : The Netherlands wants to retain steelmaking within its borders, but Tata Steel’s operations must become cleaner, a spokesperson for the Dutch Minister of Climate and Green Growth said in an email in response to Mint’s queries.
MUMBAI : The Netherlands wants to retain steelmaking within its borders, but Tata Steel’s operations must become cleaner, a spokesperson for the Dutch Minister of Climate and Green Growth said in an email in response to Mint’s queries.
Tata Steel’s transition to a greener future remained important for the Netherlands, said Femmy Barends, the spokesperson cited above.
Tata Steel’s transition to a greener future remained important for the Netherlands, said Femmy Barends, the spokesperson cited above.
A domestic steel industry was important not only for the Dutch economy but also for reducing the nation’s dependence on other countries. However, it must become cleaner and its impact on health and the environment "must be improved", she said.
The country aims to reach a final, tailor-made agreement with Tata Steel no later than 1 March 2027, Barends said. “We are not going to get ahead of ourselves at this stage. Nor can we give any guarantees.”
For Tata Steel, the outcome of the Dutch negotiations will determine the economics and timeline of one of its largest decarbonization projects, while for the Netherlands, the talks are about retaining a strategic domestic steel industry without compromising on health and environmental standards.
Five-month extension
Tata Steel, which runs the country’s only primary steel manufacturing plant at IJmuiden in North Holland, has been in negotiations with the country’s government for over two years for financial aid to transition the factory’s operations from coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces.
However, with the two parties unable to reach an agreeable position by the end of September, they extended the deadline for their negotiations by five months to 1 March 2027. They said the extra time was needed as the two parties worked through regulatory, financial and operational challenges.
A spokesperson for Tata Steel said Monday that one aspect of the negotiation was the finalization of the timeline and options for a safe, responsible, and controlled closure of the company’s coke and gas plants at IJmuiden. Another aspect was regulatory certainty and clarity for a solution for steel slag, which is inevitably generated during steel production.
The business case for green steel, which is made in electric arc furnaces powered by renewable power, was also impacted by ongoing discussions on network tariffs, the recent revision by the European Commission of the timetable for the phase-out of free CO₂ allowances, and the prioritization and sequencing of the capital spend, the spokesperson said in an email.
“Tata Steel Nederland remains committed to a realistic approach to the integrated health and decarbonization project and is working with the government to arrive at a sustainable and optimised solution by 1 March, 2027," the spokesperson said.
Aid at stake
Earlier, the company had claimed that without government aid, investing in new equipment to cut emissions did not make business sense and that it may be forced to shut its IJmuiden plant.
Tata Steel had made a similar threat in the UK, where the company operates a primary steel unit at Port Talbot. The Tory government of Rishi Sunak eventually in 2023 granted the company a £500 million grant to cover part of the £1.25 billion investment needed to modernize the country’s largest steelworks. Both the blast furnaces at the plant have since been shut and the development of new facilities at the site is presently underway.
Tata Steel signed a non-binding agreement with the Netherlands government in September 2025 to receive up to €2 billion of financial aid to reduce emissions at its Dutch facility. Under the agreement, Tata Steel Nederland will get up to €2 billion from the Netherlands government to transition to lower emissions and low-carbon steel manufacturing at its IJmuiden plant.
According to the government, Tata Steel will have to spend anywhere from €4 billion to €6.5 billion in total to cut emissions at its Netherlands operation to comply with regulations. The remaining funds will come from the company’s cash flows, debt, and from parent company Tata Steel. It has also applied for a grant of about €0.3 billion from the EU Innovation Fund.
Tata Steel, India’s second largest steelmaker by capacity, came to own both the IJmuiden plant and Port Talbot in the UK as part of its 2007 acquisition of Corus Steel. The IJmuiden plant has a capacity of 7 million tonnes per annum.