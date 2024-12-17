Jamshedpur, Dec 17 (PTI) Tata Steel has operationalised an all-women shift at its Noamundi iron mine in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an initiative introduced in the country for the first time, a company statement said.

Women employees were engaged in all the mining activities of the shift, including heavy earth moving machinery, shovel, loader, drill and dozer operators, and shift supervision, it said.

"This initiative, the first of its kind in India, underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to creating an equitable workplace and empowering women in traditionally male-dominated industries," the steelmaker said in a statement on Monday.

The all-women shift was flagged off by Mines Safety Deputy Director General (SE Region, Ranchi) Shyam Sundar Prasad on Monday, marking a new beginning of support of the government in promoting an equitable workplace, it said.

Prasad emphasised the commitment of the government to a progressive workplace and mentioned that the decision by the Director General of Mines Safety to permit the deployment of women in all shifts in mining in 2019 was a key step in the right direction.

He also appreciated Tata Steel’s effort in taking the lead as a responsible corporate house in promoting such a cause.

Tata Steel vice president (raw material) D B Sundara Ramam said, “This all-women shift represents a landmark achievement not only for the company but also for the Indian mining industry. It is a testament to the resilience and capability of women breaking stereotypes. It is also a reflection of our belief that diversity and inclusion are essential for driving innovation and operational excellence."

He said the steelmaker will continue to create more opportunities for women, especially in the mining ecosystem.

"This initiative marks a significant addition to the 100 glorious years of mining at Noamundi," he said.

The journey began in 2019 with the launch of Tata Steel's flagship diversity initiative, "Women@Mines", making it the first company in India to deploy women in all shifts at its mines, following the Centre's landmark relaxation of the Mines Act, 1952, the statement said.

The steelmaker had launched initiatives to recruit and train women from local communities to operate heavy earth-moving machinery and participate in the mining ecosystem.

The initiatives were met with overwhelming enthusiasm and women were deployed across roles such as dumper, shovel, dozer, grader, and drill operators, the company statement said.

They underwent extensive training, including technical and operational skills, simulator sessions, safety protocols, and physical fitness, before joining the workforce in April 2022.

Over 2,100 applications were received by the company and 24 operators were selected, according to the statement.