Tata Steel plans ₹16,000 crore consolidated capex for domestic, global operations in FY242 min read 18 Jun 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Of the planned amount, Tata Steel has earmarked ₹10,000 crore towards standalone operations and ₹2,000 crore for its subsidiaries in India.
Industry giant Tata Steel is planning a consolidated capital expenditure (capex) of ₹16,000 crore for its domestic and global operations during the current financial year, according to its top management, according to news agency PTI. Out off the planned amount, Tata Steel has earmarked ₹10,000 crore towards standalone operations and ₹2,000 crore for its subsidiaries in India,said the company's CEO & MD T V Narendran and Executive Director & CFO Koushik Chatterjee.
