Tata Steel Ltd on Monday reported an 92% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹633.95 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹7,764.96 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was down 63% from ₹1,704.86 crore in Q4FY23. Tata Steel shares closed at ₹115.45 apiece on BSE , down 1.03%.

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations fell 6.21% on year to ₹59,489.66 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹63,430.07 crore in Q1FY23. The steel major's revenues were impacted due to lower volumes, which were partially offset by higher realisations across geographies.

The company's consolidated Profit after Tax (PAT) was ₹525 crores. Profitability was impacted by a non-cash deferred tax charge related to a buy-in transaction at the British Steel Pension Scheme. With this, Tata Steel UK has successfully been derisked following the insurance buy-in of the British Steel Pension Scheme (BSPS), said the company in an exchange filing.

Total income fell to ₹60,666.48 crore in the first quarter. It stood at ₹63,698.15 crore in the year-ago period.

For the quarter ended June, the consolidated total expenses rose 12.8% to ₹58,553.25 crore from ₹51,912.17 in Q1FY23. Sequentially, fell 2.3% from ₹59,918.15 crore Q4FY23.

For the quarter under review, raw material cost was broadly similar as increase in India was mostly offset by decline at Europe due to relining of one of the blast furnaces, said the company. The raw material cost during the quarter stood at ₹25,961 crore as compared to ₹25,988 crore in Q4FY23.

(more to come)