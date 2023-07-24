Tata Steel Q1 Results: Net profit down 92% on year to 633.95 crore

Tata Steel Ltd on Monday reported an 92% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹633.95 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹7,764.96 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was down 63% from ₹1,704.86 crore in Q4FY23. Tata Steel shares closed at ₹115.45 apiece on BSE, down 1.03%.

