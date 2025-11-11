Tata Steel Q2 preview: Another crucial quarter as Europe turnaround and India expansion remain key tests
Tata Steel’s Q2 results tomorrow will test its Europe revival plans, UK profitability drive, and India expansion goals even as funding, demand and pricing pressures weigh on sentiment.
MUMBAI : Tata Steel shareholders have had their share of disappointments over the years, but not this time. Under chief executive officer (CEO) TV Narendran’s watch, the stock is up nearly 18.5% since April—outpacing most Tata Group peers even as TCS slipped 15% in the same period.