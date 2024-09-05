Tata Steel share are up by 0.69%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Tata Steel opened at 151.2 and closed at 152.35. The stock reached a high of 152.8 and a low of 151.2, indicating a stable trading range with a slight upward trend by the end of the day.

Published5 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates
Tata Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

At 05 Sep 11:08 today, Tata Steel shares are trading at price 152.35, 0.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82272.66, down by -0.1%. The stock has hit a high of 152.8 and a low of 151.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50,100 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5152.89
10153.50
20152.30
50161.36
100165.51
300152.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 152.68, 153.94, & 155.7, whereas it has key support levels at 149.66, 147.9, & 146.64.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Tata Steel was -52.01% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of -4.55% .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.15% with a target price of 164.75925926.

The company has a 33.19% promoter holding, 10.88% MF holding, & 19.68% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.20% in march to 10.88% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 19.61% in march to 19.68% in june quarter.

Tata Steel share price up 0.69% today to trade at 152.35 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jindal Stainless are falling today, but its peers JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.1% each respectively.

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesTata Steel share are up by 0.69%, Nifty down by -0.08%

