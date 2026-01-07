Tata Steel has booked a bulk shipment of iron ore lumps from Tata Steel Minerals Canada (TSMC), marking the first time the Indian steelmaker has sourced this key raw material from its Canadian arm for use in India, three executives familiar with the development said.
Tata Steel trials Canadian iron ore to hedge against future shortages
SummaryTata Steel has booked its first bulk shipment of iron ore lumps from Tata Steel Minerals Canada to counter potential shortages as captive leases expire in 2030.
