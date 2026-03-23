The UK government’s decision to sharply curb steel imports and impose higher tariffs could help Tata Steel’s UK operations turn profitable in the next fiscal year, even as the company is set to miss its FY26 break-even target, analysts said.
UK tariff shield may revive Tata Steel’s UK business—but not before FY27
SummaryUK’s steep import curbs and tariffs could lift Tata Steel UK’s pricing power, but analysts say the company will miss FY26 break-even, with recovery now shifting to FY27.
The UK government’s decision to sharply curb steel imports and impose higher tariffs could help Tata Steel’s UK operations turn profitable in the next fiscal year, even as the company is set to miss its FY26 break-even target, analysts said.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More