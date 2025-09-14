CEO Warren Harris banks on AI as Tata Tech chases lofty $1 bn revenue target
Summary
The company had a revenue of $611 million in FY25, with a net profit margin of 13.1%. The company will need to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 18% starting FY26 to reach its billion-dollar target by FY28.
Mumbai: Tata Technologies Ltd, the engineering research and development (ER&D) unit of the Tata Group specializing in automotive industry, has set itself a lofty target to reach $1 billion in revenue by FY28 while also improving its margins.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story