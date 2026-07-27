New Delhi: Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, took a significant hit to its net profit last fiscal—at the centre of which lies a long-standing due of a legacy business that has played out for decades.

The 108th annual report of the chips-to-hotels conglomerate, published Monday, said that Tata Sons took a one-time ‘impairment’ of ₹4,582.24 crore due to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues that its subsidiary, Tata Teleservices, owed to the Centre’s Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in FY26.

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Had it not been for this one-time hit, Tata Sons’ profit after tax would have been about ₹36,543 crore instead of ₹31,961.11 crore.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the reason for Tata Sons' impairment of ₹4,582.24 crore in FY26? ⌵ The impairment was mainly due to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues that Tata Teleservices owed to the government's Department of Telecommunications, resulting in a significant one-time financial hit. 2 How did the AGR dues impact Tata Teleservices' financials in FY26? ⌵ The AGR dues led Tata Teleservices to report a net loss of ₹1,371 crore and contributed to the overall financial strain on Tata Sons, as it significantly affected their profit after tax. 3 Why did Tata Teleservices face liabilities related to AGR? ⌵ Tata Teleservices faced liabilities due to a Supreme Court decision in 2019 that upheld the government's definition of AGR, which included various revenue streams, leading to substantial payable dues for telecom operators. 4 What are the components of AGR as per the government's definition? ⌵ The components of AGR include core telecom income as well as additional income from interests, tower rentals, dividends, and asset sales, which were included in the calculations by the Department of Telecommunications. 5 How did Tata Sons' profit after tax compare before and after accounting for the impairment? ⌵ Without the ₹4,582.24 crore impairment, Tata Sons' profit after tax would have been approximately ₹36,543 crore; however, after accounting for the impairment, it reported ₹31,961.11 crore for FY26.

The one-time hit in the form of impairment, which in simple words refers to a one-time loss that a company incurs due to a non-recurrent issue, comes at a time when Tata Sons saw its losses in Air India Limited rise exponentially to ₹22,238.22 crore—more than double that of FY25.

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Alongside Air India, Tata Teleservices’ AGR dues made for the second-largest impact to the financials of the group that has also seen debates over its future leadership and board structure.

The AGR installments paid by Tata Teleservices pertain to decades-old dispute over the definition of AGR and gross revenue between the government and telecom operators.

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Apart from the income earned from core telecom services such as call and data revenue, the DoT included other income—interest earned, tower rentals, dividends and sale of assets—while calculating the AGR, which telcos objected to. The government’s contention was that this additional revenue was sourced from its telecom licence.

In 2019, the Supreme Court upheld the definition of AGR as interpreted by DoT, resulting in significant liabilities for the telecom operators. The order pegged AGR dues of Tata Teleservices and its subsidiary company, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (TTML) at ₹16,798 crore.

To be sure, before the Supreme Court judgement, Tata Teleservices Limited (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra Limited (TTML) merged their consumer mobile businesses in 2017 with Bharti Airtel on a debt-free cash-free basis. This meant that the AGR payment obligations were separate to the deal.

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As of March end, the gross liabilities of TTSL/TTML pertaining to AGR were at ₹20,065 crore compared to ₹23,666 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Teleservices is the enterprise telecommunications arm of the Tata Group. Established in 1996, the company initially offered fixed-line and mobile telecom services under brands including Tata Indicom and Tata Docomo through its partnership with NTT Docomo.

After exiting the consumer wireless business in 2019 by transferring its consumer mobile operations to Bharti Airtel, TTSL along with its listed arm TTML pivoted to serving enterprise customers.

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As of FY26, Tata Teleservices revenue fell 0.4% to ₹3,612 crore. The company incurred a net loss of ₹1,371 crore, according to Tata Sons’ annual report. During the year, Tata Sons acquired an additional stake of 0.12% in Tata Teleservices to take its ownership to 98.88%.

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In 2018, Tata Sons had written off its entire investment of ₹28,652 crore in the loss-making telecom arm Tata Teleservices, according to a regulatory filing then.

Amid slimmer profit in FY26, there were bright spots too.

Tata Electronics, one of Tata’s biggest bets in new sectors over the past five fiscals, saw revenue more than double over FY25 to ₹1.31 trillion—even though losses for FY26 expanded to ₹1,611 crore in comparison to ₹69 crore in FY25.

Investments in the subsidiary’s first semiconductor fabrication plant in Dholera, Gujarat, as well as repairs done after a fire in one of Tata Electronics’ assembly lines in Hosur, Tamil Nadu were key factors for the rise in losses.

Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, however, said that the entity achieved operational profitability in FY26, even as legacy businesses such as Tata Teleservices declined.

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“Tata Electronics is currently constructing India’s first high-volume fab in Gujarat, and packaged India’s first indigenous microprocessor. We will develop advanced packaging, indigenous electronics and semiconductor solutions, capabilities in semiconductor materials, and work with the most advanced lithography tools in Dholera,” Chandrasekaran said.

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“Chips are the new steel. Every phone, car, aircraft, hospital, power grid, and AI system runs on them. A nation that cannot make its own semiconductors will always depend on others for the most fundamental input of the modern economy.”

Overall, Tata Sons infused ₹3,000 crore in fresh capital to Tata Electronics to fuel its expansion. However, it also spent ₹5,166 crore in Tata Teleservices—an arm that continues to wind down. Much of this capital infusion was written off due to the AGR dues.

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About the Author Shouvik Das Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's...Read More ✕ Shouvik Das Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, across print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.



Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.



Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.



Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.