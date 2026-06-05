Tata Trusts defends 1989 Tata Sons share transfer, says Palkhivala vetted deal

Bengaluru and Mumbai: Tata Trusts has dismissed allegations of impropriety regarding a 37-year-old share transfer, saying the transaction had been vetted by eminent late jurist Nani A. Palkhivala, and was approved by the board of Tata Sons, even as it raised questions about the credibility of the person who is learnt to have complained to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, after withdrawing a similar suit in the Bombay High Court.
On 8 May, Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede, a resident of Mumbai and an independent politician, filed a complaint in the high court and sent notices to the Tata Trustees, which the court subsequently allowed him to withdraw five days later, on 13 May.
To be sure, after withdrawing his petition, Patilkhede has filed a new petition alleging irregularities before the charity commissioner, marking a copy to N. Chandrasekharan, chairman of Tata Trusts, and the seven trustees on Friday.