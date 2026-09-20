Tata Trusts hires top lawyer Abhishek Singhvi as drawn out legal battle looms: Shareholder rights cannot be ‘nullified’

Tata Trusts has appointed one of India's top lawyers, Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent it in the escalating dispute with Tata Sons, where the trusts hold a majority stake. The legal battle follows the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons for another five-year term and differences over the holding company’s proposed listing.

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The move faced objections from Noel Tata, who chairs the charitable trusts. He termed the decision a "legal nullity" and said he would continue the search for a successor, deepening the rift between Tata Sons and its majority-owner which holds nearly 66% stake at the company.

Singhvi, who is a a senior advocate at the Supreme Court, said in X post that he is entering the fray with “sadness and regret” as he has worked closely with late Ratan Tata earlier and personally knows all the principal actors on both sides.

“Having worked closely with Ratan Tata earlier, being aware of his legacy and not only knowing personally all the principal actors on both sides in the current so called Tata dispute but also having deep, genuine and abiding respect for and excellent equations with all of them, my first reaction, as I enter the fray as the lead lawyer for one side, is one of sadness and regret that these issues could not be solved amicably,” he wrote on the social media platform.

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Shareholder rights cannot be ‘nullified’ Singhvi noted that amid the current dispute between the two parties, the fundamental rights of the shareholder-owners “cannot be nullified” in the manner in which they have been.

"To stultify shareholder ownership rights would spell doomsday for corporate governance across hundreds of Indian companies," he said.

The lawyer also cited a previous Supreme Court judgement in the Tata-Mistry case, where he said the top court "clearly gave Tata Trusts the primacy" in its relationship with Tata Sons.

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“Sadly, the Supreme Court judgement in Tata- Mistry which clearly gave Tata Trusts primacy in the relationship with Tata Sons, upheld the special Articles in this regard in the Tata Sons articles and spoke of the fiduciary duty to millions of Indians, seems to have been selectively forgotten. Unfortunately, in the absence of collegiality and conviviality, these and many other related issues can only have legal solutions,” he said.

Also Read | Shapoorji Mistry urges Tata Trusts to back Tata Sons listing

In the detailed social media post, Singhvi also questioned any move to restrict Tata Trusts from convening meetings, calling it a fetter on democratic decision-making within the trusts. He said separating the Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, after more than a century of their established relationship, was “unthinkable”.

He further noted that: “Ignoring the unvarying precondition of Trust unanimity in voting and the clear veto in provisions applied without cavil for decades appears patently unjustified.”

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Inside the boardroom conflict After a meeting that ran close to four hours, the six-member board of Tata Sons reappointed Chandrasekaran as the executive chairman for five more years when his current term ends on February, 2027. Four directors voted in favour, while Tata voted against, Mint reported earlier.

The two sides are also at odds over a potential listing of Tata Sons, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rejected the company's request to shed its core-investment-company tag and reaffirmed its upper-layer NBFC status, which casts a listing mandate. A holding company that cannot lawfully confirm who leads it cannot file a prospectus, and the central bank's next move is unclear.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.