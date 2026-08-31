Tata Trusts seek regulator’s nod to break deadlock in Tata Sons chair selection

Top executives of Tata Trusts have reached out to the Maharashtra charity commissioner to resolve an ongoing deadlock and formally launch the search for a new chairman of Tata Sons, a person aware of the matter said.
Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata, along with two trustees of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) Darius Khambata and Jehangir HC Jehangir, have requested permission for SRTT to nominate a member for the search panel jointly with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the executive said. Once the five-member committee is formed, Tata Group can formally start the search for a successor to Tata Sons chair N. Chandrasekaran.