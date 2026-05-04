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A key moment at Tata Trusts as it votes on the reappointment of two vice chairmen at its wealthiest affiliate

Varun SoodSatish John
3 min read4 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), with a corpus of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 crore, is the key funding arm of Tata Trusts, which owns the majority of Tata Sons.
Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), with a corpus of about ₹6,000 crore, is the key funding arm of Tata Trusts, which owns the majority of Tata Sons.(Reuters)
Summary

An important fallout of the vote will be whether both Srinivasan and Singh can continue as vice-chairmen of Tata Trusts; an adverse outcome would prevent them from holding the titles, as the chairman and vice-chairmen must be trustees of all Tata Trusts.

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The unity of Tata Trusts trustees faces a decisive moment this week as they prepare to vote on the reappointment of Tata Trusts vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh at the Tata Education and Development Trust, its wealthiest affiliate.

The unity of Tata Trusts trustees faces a decisive moment this week as they prepare to vote on the reappointment of Tata Trusts vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh at the Tata Education and Development Trust, its wealthiest affiliate.

An important fallout of the vote will be whether both Srinivasan and Singh can continue as vice-chairmen of Tata Trusts; an adverse outcome would prevent them from holding the titles, as the chairman and vice-chairmen must be trustees of all Tata Trusts, according to an executive privy to the development. If they lose the vote, they will also lose their titles as vice-chairmen at Tata Trusts, though they can continue as trustees.

An important fallout of the vote will be whether both Srinivasan and Singh can continue as vice-chairmen of Tata Trusts; an adverse outcome would prevent them from holding the titles, as the chairman and vice-chairmen must be trustees of all Tata Trusts, according to an executive privy to the development. If they lose the vote, they will also lose their titles as vice-chairmen at Tata Trusts, though they can continue as trustees.

Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), with a corpus of about 6,000 crore, is the key funding arm of Tata Trusts, which owns the majority of Tata Sons.

The TEDT trustees include Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata, Singh and Srinivasan, Jehangir Nariman Mistry (a lawyer with Mulla & Mulla and Craigie Blunt & Caroe) and Mehli Mistry. A circular on the vote is expected to be issued to the five Trustees on Monday. Voting ends on 10 May.

Also Read | Jamsetji Tata: Steel, soul, and India’s industrial blueprint

An email seeking comment from Tata Trusts went unanswered.

All TEDT reappointments require unanimous approval. In this context, Mehli Mistry's vote will be crucial: Last month, he had challenged the continuation of both Singh and Srinivasan at another smaller Tata Trust, suggesting he may oppose their reappointment.

Tata Trusts, which own 65.9% of Tata Sons, include Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (27.98%), Sir Ratan Tata Trust (23.56%), and six other trusts (14.36%). SDTT has nine affiliates; SRTT manages five, including TEDT.

The vote on Singh and Srinivasan comes around the same time that the principal Tata Trusts meet on 8 May. The eight Trustees across SDTT and SRTT are expected to address dissenting voices at that meeting, according to two executives privy to the development.

TVS chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan and retired defence secretary Vijay Singh, both trustees of SDTT and SRTT, spoke to the media last month, endorsing Tata Sons going public and supporting a third term for Natarajan Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman.

Also Read | Tata Trusts eligibility change won’t validate current trustees: Mistry

Last July, Tata Trusts unanimously resolved that Tata Sons should remain private. Singh and Srinivasan’s recent comments mark a reversal.

In July last year, Tata Trusts unanimously decided to grant a third term for Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman for five more years. However, on 24 February this year, the Tata Sons board deferred a decision on the matter, following objections from Noel Tata. Singh and Srinivasan’s public endorsement of Chandrasekaran, again, contradicts Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata’s view.

Noel Tata became chair of Tata Trusts on 11 October 2024, two days after the death of Ratan Tata. After Noel's elevation, differences among Trustees began to surface. On 24 September 2025, Mint reported that many not on the Tata Sons board felt left out by board decisions. Internal discord led to the removal of Vijay Singh from the Tata Sons board as a trust nominee.

This left Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan as the Trust's two representatives on Tata Sons’ six-member board.

Subsequently, in October last year, Mehli Mistry was ousted from the boards of two principal Tata Trusts after objections from Noel Tata, Singh, and Srinivasan. Following this, Noel's son, Neville Tata, and former Titan Co. CEO Bhaskar Bhat were inducted on the board of SDTT. However, their induction into SRTT has been stalled due to opposition from Venu Srinivasan, Mint reported in its 13 November edition.

Also Read | Tata Trusts affirms its faith in the CEO; it will review restrictive clauses.

Earlier this year, former Citibank India CEO Pramit Jhaveri chose not to seek another SDTT term after his tenure ended on 11 February.

As a result, SDTT's trustees are now Noel Tata, Singh, Srinivasan, Darius Khambata, Neville Tata, and Bhaskar Bhat. SRTT’s trustees include Noel Tata, Singh, Srinivasan, Khambata, Jehangir HC Jehangir, a Pune-based philanthropist and Jimmy N Tata, Ratan Tata’s brother.

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Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesPeopleA key moment at Tata Trusts as it votes on the reappointment of two vice chairmen at its wealthiest affiliate

A key moment at Tata Trusts as it votes on the reappointment of two vice chairmen at its wealthiest affiliate

Varun SoodSatish John
3 min read4 May 2026, 06:00 AM IST
Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), with a corpus of about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 crore, is the key funding arm of Tata Trusts, which owns the majority of Tata Sons.
Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), with a corpus of about ₹6,000 crore, is the key funding arm of Tata Trusts, which owns the majority of Tata Sons.(Reuters)
Summary

An important fallout of the vote will be whether both Srinivasan and Singh can continue as vice-chairmen of Tata Trusts; an adverse outcome would prevent them from holding the titles, as the chairman and vice-chairmen must be trustees of all Tata Trusts.

Gift this article

The unity of Tata Trusts trustees faces a decisive moment this week as they prepare to vote on the reappointment of Tata Trusts vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh at the Tata Education and Development Trust, its wealthiest affiliate.

The unity of Tata Trusts trustees faces a decisive moment this week as they prepare to vote on the reappointment of Tata Trusts vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh at the Tata Education and Development Trust, its wealthiest affiliate.

An important fallout of the vote will be whether both Srinivasan and Singh can continue as vice-chairmen of Tata Trusts; an adverse outcome would prevent them from holding the titles, as the chairman and vice-chairmen must be trustees of all Tata Trusts, according to an executive privy to the development. If they lose the vote, they will also lose their titles as vice-chairmen at Tata Trusts, though they can continue as trustees.

An important fallout of the vote will be whether both Srinivasan and Singh can continue as vice-chairmen of Tata Trusts; an adverse outcome would prevent them from holding the titles, as the chairman and vice-chairmen must be trustees of all Tata Trusts, according to an executive privy to the development. If they lose the vote, they will also lose their titles as vice-chairmen at Tata Trusts, though they can continue as trustees.

Tata Education and Development Trust (TEDT), with a corpus of about 6,000 crore, is the key funding arm of Tata Trusts, which owns the majority of Tata Sons.

The TEDT trustees include Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata, Singh and Srinivasan, Jehangir Nariman Mistry (a lawyer with Mulla & Mulla and Craigie Blunt & Caroe) and Mehli Mistry. A circular on the vote is expected to be issued to the five Trustees on Monday. Voting ends on 10 May.

Also Read | Jamsetji Tata: Steel, soul, and India’s industrial blueprint

An email seeking comment from Tata Trusts went unanswered.

All TEDT reappointments require unanimous approval. In this context, Mehli Mistry's vote will be crucial: Last month, he had challenged the continuation of both Singh and Srinivasan at another smaller Tata Trust, suggesting he may oppose their reappointment.

Tata Trusts, which own 65.9% of Tata Sons, include Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (27.98%), Sir Ratan Tata Trust (23.56%), and six other trusts (14.36%). SDTT has nine affiliates; SRTT manages five, including TEDT.

The vote on Singh and Srinivasan comes around the same time that the principal Tata Trusts meet on 8 May. The eight Trustees across SDTT and SRTT are expected to address dissenting voices at that meeting, according to two executives privy to the development.

TVS chairman emeritus Venu Srinivasan and retired defence secretary Vijay Singh, both trustees of SDTT and SRTT, spoke to the media last month, endorsing Tata Sons going public and supporting a third term for Natarajan Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman.

Also Read | Tata Trusts eligibility change won’t validate current trustees: Mistry

Last July, Tata Trusts unanimously resolved that Tata Sons should remain private. Singh and Srinivasan’s recent comments mark a reversal.

In July last year, Tata Trusts unanimously decided to grant a third term for Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman for five more years. However, on 24 February this year, the Tata Sons board deferred a decision on the matter, following objections from Noel Tata. Singh and Srinivasan’s public endorsement of Chandrasekaran, again, contradicts Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata’s view.

Noel Tata became chair of Tata Trusts on 11 October 2024, two days after the death of Ratan Tata. After Noel's elevation, differences among Trustees began to surface. On 24 September 2025, Mint reported that many not on the Tata Sons board felt left out by board decisions. Internal discord led to the removal of Vijay Singh from the Tata Sons board as a trust nominee.

This left Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan as the Trust's two representatives on Tata Sons’ six-member board.

Subsequently, in October last year, Mehli Mistry was ousted from the boards of two principal Tata Trusts after objections from Noel Tata, Singh, and Srinivasan. Following this, Noel's son, Neville Tata, and former Titan Co. CEO Bhaskar Bhat were inducted on the board of SDTT. However, their induction into SRTT has been stalled due to opposition from Venu Srinivasan, Mint reported in its 13 November edition.

Also Read | Tata Trusts affirms its faith in the CEO; it will review restrictive clauses.

Earlier this year, former Citibank India CEO Pramit Jhaveri chose not to seek another SDTT term after his tenure ended on 11 February.

As a result, SDTT's trustees are now Noel Tata, Singh, Srinivasan, Darius Khambata, Neville Tata, and Bhaskar Bhat. SRTT’s trustees include Noel Tata, Singh, Srinivasan, Khambata, Jehangir HC Jehangir, a Pune-based philanthropist and Jimmy N Tata, Ratan Tata’s brother.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varun Sood

Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He curRead more

rently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesPeopleA key moment at Tata Trusts as it votes on the reappointment of two vice chairmen at its wealthiest affiliate
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