Tata Trusts revises Venu Srinivasan's term from life to three years to comply with Maharashtra Ordinance
Neha Joshi , Varun Sood 4 min read 11 Nov 2025, 10:35 pm IST
Summary
The Maharashtra Public Trusts (Amendment) Ordinance issued on 30 August stipulates that only a fourth of the trustees at a trust can be permanent
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Tata Trusts have revised Venu Srinivasan’s tenure from a life term to three years, complying with a Maharashtra government Ordinance stipulating that only a fourth of the trustees at a trust can be permanent.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story