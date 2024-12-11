Companies
Tata Trusts continues to oppose transfer of Tata Sons shares owned by SP Group
Varun Sood , Satish John 5 min read 11 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The chief executive of Tata Trusts told Mint in an email response to a questionnaire sent on Tuesday that Tata Sons’ shares cannot be used as collateral for fresh loans by the SP Group.
Bengaluru and Mumbai: The friction continues between Shapoorji Pallonji Group, the largest public shareholder of Tata Sons, and the philanthropic entities that control the Tata empire. This, despite a change of guard at the Tata Trusts with Noel Tata taking over as chairman this October.
