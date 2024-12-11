Tata Trusts continues to oppose transfer of Tata Sons shares owned by SP Group

A spokesperson for the SP Group, responding to an email query from Mint, said, “We understand that the Tata Trusts in May 2024 had stated that ‘the shares of Tata Sons are not freely transferrable’. This position is consistent with the status of Tata Sons as a private company. Under the Companies Act, the shares of all private companies are not freely transferable. Any transfer of shares of Tata Sons are solely regulated by the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, where all shareholders, including the Tata Trusts are parties."