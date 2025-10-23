Tata Trust saga: Srinivasan permanent trusteeship a formality, say four trustees; want similar renewals for all
Four Tata Trusts trustees have called the lifelong appointment of TVS Motor Corp Venu Srinivasan as a trustee a formality But the approval is conditional on other trustess getting similar extensions when they come up for reappointment. The trusteeship of Mehli Mistry is up for renewal next week.
Bengaluru and Mumbai: Four of the seven trustees of Tata Trusts have termed the appointment of TVS Motor Corp. chair emeritus Venu Srinivasan as a lifelong trustee a “procedural formality" referring to a unanimous decision granting themselves permanent positions in October last year.