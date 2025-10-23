“In this moment of transition between two eras, the Trustees of the SDTT and SRTT Trusts pass this resolution to iterate and declare the principles and objects by which they will be governed and guided and the goals that they will aspire to accomplish," the joint meeting concluded, according to documents reviewed by Mint. “The trustees recognise that they are equally responsible, charged with public duty and specifically tasked by Mr Ratan Tata. To this end they resolve that on the expiry of tenure of any Trustee that Trustee will be reappointed by the concerned Trust without any limit being attached to the period of tenure of such reappointment and in accordance with the law."