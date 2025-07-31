Tata Trusts to Tata Sons: Try everything to stay private, consider exit for SP Group
Varun Sood , Satish John 5 min read 31 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Finally, Tata Trusts makes its view clear on a potential listing of Tata Sons. Also, for the first time, Tata Trusts has expressed its willingness to let the SP Group exit Tata Sons. What's next for Tata Sons?
Tata Trusts, led by chairman Noel Tata, has directed Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran to explore all possible options to ensure that the holding company of the Tata Group remains private even as the deadline for going public ends in two months.
