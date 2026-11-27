Mumbai: The Tata Trusts’ effort to stop Tata Sons from using a deciding vote at Monday’s board meeting turned out unsuccessful, for now.
The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant interim relief to Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and RD Tata Trust (RDTT), allowing Tata Sons to proceed with its board meeting on Monday, with any outcome subject to the court’s final ruling.
“Let the meeting go on,” said Justice Abhay Ahuja, after over three hours of fervent pitches from nine eminent lawyers, including Harish Salve, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi. The Judge said that Monday’s meeting is subject to the outcome of the petition, even as he set 21 January as the next date.
An immediate fallout is that it clears the uncertainty on Tata Sons kickstarting its planned process to take the company in six months, despite Tata Trusts chair Noel Tata’s opposition.