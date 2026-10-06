Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and three fellow trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) have slammed the decision of its vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh supporting a public listing of Tata Sons, stating the two never voiced their preference at any board meeting of Tata Trusts, which has a stated position of keeping the holding company private.
Noel, three SDTT trustees slam Venu, Vijay over listing ‘epiphanies’, accuse them of breaching fiduciary duties
SummaryThe letter, which bares the deep rift at the heart of Tata Trusts, also signals the balance of power in SDTT, with four trustees ranged against two. SDTT is the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, owning 27.98% in the holding company of India's largest conglomerate.
Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata and three fellow trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) have slammed the decision of its vice-chairmen Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh supporting a public listing of Tata Sons, stating the two never voiced their preference at any board meeting of Tata Trusts, which has a stated position of keeping the holding company private.
About the Authors
Varun Sood has been a business journalist writing on corporate affairs for the past 17 years. He currently oversees corporate coverage, including information technology (IT) services, aviation, auto, metals and mining, and conglomerates at Mint. He started as a reporter at Business Standard in 2005, after a short internship at the Economic and Political Weekly. Having worked across newsrooms in Delhi and Mumbai, including at DNA, the Financial Times, and the Economic Times, he is now based in Bengaluru. He is most proud of his work over the last decade at Mint, including writing about the rise and fall of some CEOs at Infosys, TCS, Cognizant, and Wipro. His first book, “Azim Premji: The Man Beyond the Billions”, was published by HarperCollins in October 2020. These days, he is spending more time reading annual reports and analysts' transcripts. Varun’s two pet peeves are access journalism and the dying art of interviews with business leaders. If you think there is something wrong inside your company or there are problems with corporate governance that you'd like to highlight, email him at varun.sood@livemint.com.
Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More